The Spurs are 6-8 in Western Conference play. San Antonio has a 4-1 record in one-possession games.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker leads the Suns scoring 25 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists. Kelly Oubre Jr. has averaged 17.1 points and added seven rebounds while shooting 42.1 percent over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Bryn Forbes leads the Spurs averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers while scoring 12.4 points per game and shooting 35.5 percent from beyond the arc. DeMar DeRozan has averaged 21.9 points and collected 6.3 rebounds while shooting 49.9 percent over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 4-6, averaging 110.6 points, 43 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points on 46.7 percent shooting.

Suns: 4-6, averaging 115.3 points, 43.3 rebounds, 29 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points on 48.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: None listed.

Spurs: None listed.

