Toronto finished 34-11 in Eastern Conference action and 27-9 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Raptors averaged 112.8 points per game while shooting 45.8% from the field and 37.4% from deep last season.
The teams match up Saturday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Spurs: Quinndary Weatherspoon: out (knee), Derrick White: out (toe).
Raptors: Patrick McCaw: out (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2020 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.