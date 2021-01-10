San Antonio finished 32-39 overall and 20-23 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Spurs shot 47.2% from the field and 37.6% from 3-point range last season.
Minnesota and San Antonio play for the second time this season. The Spurs won the last meeting 125-122 on Jan. 9. DeMar DeRozan led the way with 38 points.
INJURIES: Timberwolves: Josh Okogie: day to day (hamstring).
Spurs: Drew Eubanks: day to day (health and safety protocols), Quinndary Weatherspoon: out (knee), Derrick White: out (toe).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.