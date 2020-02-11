The Spurs are 12-19 in Western Conference play. San Antonio is 6-19 when opponents grab more rebounds and averages 45.1 rebounds per game.

The Thunder won the last matchup between these two squads 109-103 on Jan. 2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 25 points to help lead Oklahoma City to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Paul is shooting 48.1 percent and averaging 17.2 points. Dennis Schroder is shooting 51.6 percent and averaging 24 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

DeMar DeRozan leads the Spurs averaging 23 points and has added 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. LaMarcus Aldridge has averaged 13.3 points and collected 5.9 rebounds while shooting 36.8 percent over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 8-2, averaging 114.1 points, 43.1 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points on 45.1 percent shooting.

Spurs: 2-8, averaging 110.1 points, 40.7 rebounds, 24 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points on 48.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: Andre Roberson: out (knee), Darius Bazley: out (knee).

Spurs: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.