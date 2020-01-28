The Jazz have gone 18-9 against Western Conference opponents. Utah has a 31-9 record when scoring at least 100 points.

The teams face off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patty Mills leads the Spurs with 2.4 made 3-pointers and averages 11.7 points while shooting 39.8 percent from beyond the arc. DeMar DeRozan has averaged 25.4 points and collected 7.8 rebounds while shooting 54.6 percent over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Rudy Gobert leads the Jazz averaging 15.7 points and is adding 14.5 rebounds. Bojan Bogdanovic is shooting 50.9 percent and has averaged 22.8 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 4-6, averaging 110.8 points, 43.3 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points on 46.4 percent shooting.

Jazz: 8-2, averaging 121.3 points, 46.6 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points on 46.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Spurs: LaMarcus Aldridge: day to day (thumb).

Jazz: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.