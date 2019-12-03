The Rockets are 3-1 against opponents from the Southwest Division. Houston is 11-6 when allowing more than 100 points.

The Spurs and Rockets meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan leads the Spurs with 4.5 assists and scores 21.6 points per game. Jakob Poeltl is shooting 67.3 percent and averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Harden has shot 44.6 percent and is averaging 38.9 points for the Rockets. Russell Westbrook has averaged 5.4 assists and scored 20.4 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 7-3, averaging 120.4 points, 47.9 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points on 45.0 percent shooting.

Spurs: 2-8, averaging 109.2 points, 41.8 rebounds, 24.1 assists, seven steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points on 48.1 percent shooting.

Spurs Injuries: LaMarcus Aldridge: day to day (thigh).

Rockets Injuries: Danuel House: day to day (illness), Gerald Green: out (left foot), Eric Gordon: out (knee), Nene: out (abductor).

