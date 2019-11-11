Memphis went 33-49 overall and 24-28 in Western Conference play in the 2018-19 season. The Grizzlies gave up 106.1 points per game while committing 22 fouls last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Spurs Injuries: None listed.

Grizzlies Injuries: Grayson Allen: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

