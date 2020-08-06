The Jazz have gone 23-18 against Western Conference opponents. Utah scores 110.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.8 points per game.
The Spurs won the last meeting between these two squads 113-104 on Feb. 21. Dejounte Murray scored 23 points to help lead San Antonio to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan leads the Spurs with 5.7 assists, and scores 22.2 points per game. Rudy Gay is averaging 5.9 rebounds and 17.2 points per game over the last 10 games for San Antonio.
Rudy Gobert leads the Jazz with 13.6 rebounds and averages 15.1 points. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 20.3 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 39.1% over the last 10 games for Utah.
LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 5-5, averaging 119 points, 38.9 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.2 points on 49.3% shooting.
Jazz: 7-3, averaging 110.1 points, 41.8 rebounds, 22.7 assists, eight steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points on 46.0% shooting.
INJURIES: Spurs: Bryn Forbes: out (quad), Trey Lyles: out for season (appendicitis).
Jazz: Nigel Williams-Goss: out (left ankle).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.