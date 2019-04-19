Denver Nuggets (54-28, second in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. San Antonio Spurs (48-34, seventh in the Western Conference during the regular season)

San Antonio; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: San Antonio leads series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The San Antonio Spurs host the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Spurs won the previous matchup 118-108. Derrick White scored 36 points to lead San Antonio to the victory and Nikola Jokic recorded 22 points in defeat for Denver.

The Spurs have gone 30-22 against Western Conference teams. San Antonio averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 30-12 when they turn the ball over less than their opponents.

The Nuggets are 34-18 in Western Conference play. Denver is eighth in the NBA with 46.4 rebounds per game, led by Jokic averaging 10.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMarcus Aldridge leads the Spurs scoring 21.3 points per game and averaging 9.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists. DeMar DeRozan has averaged 20.4 points and totaled 4.8 rebounds while shooting 54.5 percent over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Jokic has averaged 20.1 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray has averaged 15.2 points and added 3.4 rebounds while shooting 38.9 percent over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 4-6, averaging 105.7 points, 43.3 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points on 46.6 percent shooting.

Spurs: 7-3, averaging 109.4 points, 44.4 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points on 46.6 percent shooting.

Spurs Injuries: Dejounte Murray: out for season (knee).

Nuggets Injuries: Michael Porter Jr.: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.