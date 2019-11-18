San Antonio went 48-34 overall and 10-6 in Southwest Division action in the 2018-19 season. The Spurs averaged 111.7 points per game last season, 17.2 from the free throw line and 29.7 from 3-point range.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Mavericks Injuries: None listed.

Spurs Injuries: None listed.

