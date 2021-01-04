San Antonio went 32-39 overall and 20-23 in Western Conference action during the 2019-20 season. The Spurs averaged 15.7 points off of turnovers, 11 second chance points and 45.4 bench points last season.
The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
INJURIES: Clippers: Marcus Morris: out (knee).
Spurs: Quinndary Weatherspoon: out (knee), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (knee), Derrick White: out (toe).
