San Antonio went 48-34 overall in the 2018-19 season while going 16-25 on the road. The Spurs averaged 24.5 assists per game on 42.3 made field goals last season.

New York and San Antonio square off for the second time this season. The Spurs won the last meeting 120-111 on Oct. 23. LaMarcus Aldridge led the way with 22 points.

Knicks Injuries: Reggie Bullock: out (cervical disc herniation), Elfrid Payton: out (hamstring).

Spurs Injuries: Derrick White: day to day (foot).

