San Antonio Spurs (5-6, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (4-7, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

San Antonio comes into the matchup against Orlando after losing three games in a row.

Orlando finished 42-40 overall a season ago while going 25-16 at home. The Magic averaged 107.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 106.6 last season.

San Antonio finished 48-34 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 16-25 on the road. The Spurs allowed opponents to score 110.0 points per game and shoot 46.3% from the field last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Magic Injuries: None listed.

Spurs Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

