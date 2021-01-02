Utah finished 44-28 overall and 24-21 in Western Conference games in the 2019-20 season. The Jazz gave up 108.8 points per game while committing 20.4 fouls last season.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.
INJURIES: Spurs: Quinndary Weatherspoon: out (knee), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (knee).
Jazz: Derrick Favors: day to day (right knee).
