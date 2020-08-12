Out with a loss AND if the other three contenders go 2-1 or 3-0.
MEMPHIS
No. 8 with a win AND Portland loss.
No. 9 with a win AND Portland win.
No. 9 with a loss AND Phoenix and San Antonio both lose.
Out with a loss AND a win by either Phoenix or San Antonio.
PHOENIX
No. 8 with a win AND Portland loss AND Memphis loss.
No. 9 with a win AND Portland or Memphis loss.
Out with a loss.
Out if Portland AND Memphis both win.
SAN ANTONIO
No. 8 with a win AND Portland, Memphis and Phoenix all lose.
No. 9 with a win AND if the other three contenders go 1-2.
Out with a loss.
Out if the other three contenders go 2-1 or 3-0.
