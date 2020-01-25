Oklahoma City, meanwhile, had seven players in double figures. Paul had 10 points during a 31-12 run that appeared to give the Thunder control in the third. The Wolves managed to climb back late. Robert Covington’s 3-pointer with 1:07 to play made it 109-104, but Paul answered with a floater in the lane and Schroder added a pair of free-throws to put the game out of reach.

AD

AD

Andrew Wiggins scored 22 for Minnesota, and Shabazz Napier had his first-career triple-double with 10 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds.

Towns scored 19 of Minnesota’s first 20 points, but the Wolves failed to find any early offense when he took a rest. The rest of the team went 1 for 13 from the floor in the first quarter, while Schroder came off the bench to score 10 in the period to steadily push the Thunder.

TIP INS

Thunder: Steven Adams played 23 minutes in his return to the lineup after missing two games with a sprained left ankle. Adams was held scoreless, yet provided a big body to harass Towns. … The team said C Nerlens Noel underwent a successful procedure to repair a fractured left cheek, and that his status would be updated next week. Noel, who’s averaging 8.2 points and 5.2 rebounds, sustained the injury Friday night against Atlanta. … F Danilo Gallinari was also out with a sore left thumb injured Friday night.

AD

AD

Timberwolves: G Allen Crabbe limped to the locker room with a left knee injury after a hard fall in the first quarter. He did not return. ... Rookie Jarrett Culver was back in the starting lineup a night after Josh Okogie started in the back court to guard Houston’s James Harden. … The Wolves recalled G Jaylen Nowell from the G League on Saturday. The second-round pick in the 2019 draft averaged 21 points in 24 games with the Iowa Wolves.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Host Dallas Mavericks on Monday.

Timberwolves: Host Sacramento Kings on Monday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports