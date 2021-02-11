Kyle Lowry led the Raptors with 24 points and six assists. Pascal Siakam had with 23 points.
HEAT 101, ROCKETS 94
HOUSTON — Jimmy Butler had a triple-double with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and Miami overcame a slow start to beat slumping Houston.
Miami won its fourth straight and handed Houston its fourth loss in a row.
John Wall and Eric Gordon led the Rockets with 17 points each.
PACERS 111, PISTONS 95
DETROIT — Domantas Sabonis had 26 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and Indiana beat Detroit to end a four-game losing streak.
Malcolm Brogdon added 18 points, and Jeremy Lamb had 17.
Josh Jackson led Detroit with 18 points. Rookie Isaiah Stewart added 17 in his first start at center.
