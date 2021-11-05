Lakers: Davis was late to return from the locker room for the second half, and he was wearing a black brace around his thumb and wrist. ... Wayne Ellington scored three points on 1-of-6 shooting in his season debut. The 12-year veteran hadn’t played in his second stint with LA due to a hamstring injury. Ellington returned to the Lakers in August six years after he had a solid 2014-15 season with the club, scoring 10.0 points and setting career highs with 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists. ... Dwight Howard played only eight minutes in his return from a two-game absence with a strained neck.