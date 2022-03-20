After Mikal Bridges — who had 27 points for short-handed Phoenix — made the second of two free throws, Jones made one from the stripe, but missed the second. Aaron Holiday grabbed the rebound and Torrey Craig dunked.

Booker scored 19 of his 31 points in the third quarter as the Suns won their fifth straight to improve to 58-14 — nine games ahead of second-place Memphis for the best record in the league.

Shamet finished with 21 points. Center Deandre Ayton had 12 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out late in the fourth quarter. Backup center JaVale McGee had 14 points before fouling out in overtime.

Already missing All-Star point guard Chris Paul (broken right thumb) and sixth-man Cam Johnson (right quad contusion), the Suns were with without backup point guard Cam Payne because of a non-COVID-19 illness. Jae Crowder, who returned following a two-game absence due to groin soreness, limped off with a right foot injury in the third quarter.

Davion Mitchell, starting in place of injured point guard De’Aaron Fox, had 28 points and nine assists for Sacramento. Domantas Sabonis had 18 points, 12 rebounds and six assists before leaving with an apparent left knee injury in the fourth quarter. The Kings have lost 10 of 13.

Booker put the Suns ahead 110-108 with eight seconds left in the fourth quarter before Mitchell’s layup forced overtime. McGee scored six of the Suns first eight points in overtime.

TIP-INS

Suns: Booker has 136 career games with 30 points or more. … Phoenix had almost as many turnovers (eight) as assists (10) in the first half. … Elfrid Payton started at point guard for the Suns.

Kings: Fox sat out a second straight game because of a right hand injury.

UP NEXT

Suns: At Minnesota on Wednesday night.

Kings: At Indiana on Wednesday night.

