He was the Big 12’s player of the year at Texas in 2006, but his NBA success wasn’t exactly instant after turning pro. He was a second-round pick by Toronto, ended up in what’s now called the G League, then bounced around a bunch of international leagues. It was on a long bus ride after a game in Ukraine in 2008 when he grabbed his phone, turned on the international roaming feature — his cell bills got as big as $8,000 a month in those days — and called his agent.