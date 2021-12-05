Hawks: F Solomon Hill was helped to the locker room after he slipped, did a split, and suffered a right hamstring injury late in the first quarter. Minutes later, he was ruled out for the remainder of the game. ... After winning eight of their first 10 home games, the Hawks have suffered back-to-back losses at State Farm Arena. ... F Cam Reddish (non-COVID illness) and G Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain) did not play for the third consecutive game. ... Young was listed as questionable before the game with left knee soreness.