Raptors: Barnes has at least one very important fan: Coach Nick Nurse. During his pregame session with reporters, Nurse raved about Barnes, who entered the game averaging 15.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. “I’m really happy with the type of person he is,” Nurse said. “He’s really progressing nicely. … He’s just got good energy and passion to play, and I think there’s a real youthful enthusiasm (that) shows itself and sometimes when we need it.”