Warriors: Kerr said Curry injured his left toe in the third quarter of Monday’s game in Houston. Curry still scored 21 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ 122-108 victory. … Kerr was asked if it was an easy decision to rest his players against the Spurs. “It was an easy choice because they are genuinely nursing injuries,” Kerr said. … Payton exited with 6:23 remaining in the game after hitting his left shin against a chair Payton was helped up but walked off on his own while limping slightly. … Thompson missed the game as injury management in his return from right Achilles’ tendon surgery. Wiggins sat due to a sore left knee. Green and Bjelica were both out due to back injuries. Iguodala had a hip injury and Porter was out for injury management on his left foot. … The Warriors are 22-8 against Western Conference teams.