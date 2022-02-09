The spark led the Raptors to outscore the Thunder 34-22 in the opening quarter, shooting 68.4% from the field while the Thunder shot just 31.8%.
Aleksej Pokuševski and Theo Maledon scored 18 points apiece for the Thunder. Lu Dort had 15, while Darius Bazley, Josh Giddey and Ty Jerome all had 13.
The Thunder made a push in the second quarter with Jerome knocking down three consecutive 3-pointers. Oklahoma City’s bench outscored Toronto’s 22-7 in the first half but the scoring difference didn’t matter as Siakam answered with 21 first-half points.
The Thunder ended the half on a 9-3 run but the Raptors led by eight points.
VanVleet began to find his rhythm in the second half, outscoring the Thunder 7-2 to open the third quarter. He finished with 10 points in the period and the Raptors’ lead grew to 87-72.
The Thunder beat the Raptors 110-109 on Dec. 9, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 26 points and Mike Muscala hitting a go-ahead 3-pointer. But neither Gilgeous-Alexander (right ankle sprain) nor Muscala (right ankle soreness) suited up on Wednesday night.
TIP-INS
Raptors: Scottie Barnes scored 17 points and Gary Trent Jr. had 16. ... OG Anunoby finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Thunder: Tre Mann missed all six shots. ... Kenrich Williams had 12 rebounds and six assists but was 0 for 5 on 3-pointers.
