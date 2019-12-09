LaVine scored 20 points for Chicago — all in the first half. Wendell Carter Jr. had 14 points for the Bulls, who made just 12 of 46 3-pointers on the way to their sixth loss in eight games.

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet missed the game because of a bruised right knee. Kyle Lowry scored 11 points in his third game after missing 11 in a row with a broken left thumb. The five-time All-Star made 1 of 8 3-pointers, and the Raptors hit 7 of 29 from beyond the arc.

Denzel Valentine led the way as Chicago opened the fourth quarter with a 14-6 run that turned a 71-all tie into an 85-77 lead. He nailed a jumper, buried two 3-pointers and fed Daniel Gafford for two alley-oop dunks. But the Raptors responded by scoring nine straight, going ahead on Lowry’s two free throws with 3:52 remaining.

Toronto was leading 89-87 when Chicago’s Lauri Markkanen nailed a 3 with 1:45 left. Powell scored for Toronto and Gafford hit a layup to give Chicago a 92-91 lead. Then Lowery scored on a drive with 51 seconds remaining.

The Bulls had a chance to win in the closing seconds after an out-of-bounds call got overturned by replay review. Tomas Satoransky inbounded to LaVine, who missed a runner along the left side. Gafford was unable to control the rebound, and the ball bounced around as time expired.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Coach Nick Nurse said an MRI showed no structural damage on VanVleet. Averaging 18 points and seven assists, he left in the first half of a loss at Philadelphia on Sunday. ... Siakam scored 13 points in the first quarter.

Bulls: Chicago has not beaten Toronto since Feb. 14, 2017. ... F Chandler Hutchison (right shoulder sprain) missed his sixth consecutive game. Coach Jim Boylen said Hutchison is not ready for contact in practice. ... Boylen said LaVine (shoulder) and G Coby White (hamstring) are playing through pain.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

Bulls: Host Atlanta on Wednesday.

