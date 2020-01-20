Al Horford added 19 points for the 76ers, who won their fourth consecutive game. Tobias Harris and Josh Richardson each scored 15.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 22 points for the Nets, who played without Kyrie Irving because of hamstring tightness and lost their fourth straight. Caris LeVert had 16 points and rookie Nicolas Claxton added a career-best 15.

AD

AD

WIZARDS 106, PISTONS 100

WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal scored 29 points and Ian Mahinmi added 21, helping Washington snap a three-game losing streak.

Beal passed Wes Unseld for fourth place on the team’s career scoring list.

Derrick Rose led Detroit with 21 points, and Andre Drummond had 18 points and 16 rebounds. The Pistons were trying to three games in a row for the first time this season.

Washington scored nine straight points to go up 95-87 with 7:06 to play.

RAPTORS 122, HAWKS 117

ATLANTA — Norman Powell scored 27 points for Toronto, including 17 in the final period.

Toronto led 112-91 before surviving a late comeback by the Hawks, who pulled within two points at 117-115. Fred VanVleet, who had 20 points, sank three free throws with 14.2 seconds remaining after he was fouled by John Collins, pushing the lead to five points.

AD

AD

Trae Young had 42 points and 15 assists for Atlanta. Young’s four-point play cut Toronto’s lead to 114-107 with 1:39 remaining. Collins’ layup cut the deficit to two points.

Powell has scored 20 or more points in five straight games. Toronto earned its fourth straight win.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports