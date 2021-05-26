Croce’s Sixers lost in five games to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals 20 years ago but his favorite memory from that season came in the series-opening win on the road. Allen Iverson scored 48 points to lead Philly over the Lakers in Game 1 and made highlight reels for eternity when he nailed a jumper in the corner and stepped over Tyronn Lue on his way back upcourt.