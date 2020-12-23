Jelks worked 16 regular-season NBA games as a non-staff official last season. The former USC player has also worked games in the G League for the last three seasons.
Suyash Mehta and Andy Nagy were also promoted to full-time Wednesday. They have a combined 11 years of G League experience and each worked 13 NBA games in non-staff roles last season.
“We are pleased to welcome Simone, Suyash and Andy to our full-time staff,” said Monty McCutchen, the NBA’s senior vice president overseeing referee development and training. “They have demonstrated through the growth and the quality of their performance, they warrant working NBA games on a regular basis.”
