Trail Blazers: G CJ McCollum, who hasn’t played since Dec. 4 due to a collapsed lung, is scheduled to return to the lineup on Monday, coach Chauncey Billups said. “He’s starting for sure,” Billups said. “Knowing CJ, he’s not going to want a minutes restriction. … F Larry Nance Jr., who has missed five games with right knee inflammation, shot before the game for the first time since his injury. … G Norman Powell, who’s missed four games in the health and safety, is reconditioning. … C Cody Zeller, who has a right knee injury, is seeking multiple opinions, Billups said. … C Trendon Watford fouled out in just eight minutes. Nurkic also fouled out.