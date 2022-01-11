“I think everybody’s seeing it this year, probably more so than any other year ever in the NBA, is that young guys are getting opportunities and they’re taking big-time advantage of it,” Sacramento Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said. “You look at a kid like Simons, who everybody feels like is a good player. As to how good that is? Well, if you play on a team with the two backcourt players (the Blazers) have here, there’s just not a whole lot of time for you to play. So now that he’s got extended minutes, you can see what he can do.”