Simmons, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft, has never been an exceptional foul shooter; he’s always been between 56% and 62% in each of his pro seasons. And it wasn’t a big issue in the first half of this season, when he was shooting 67% at the All-Star break. February matched the best free-throw-shooting month of his career with him going 45 of 64, a 70% clip.