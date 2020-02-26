Embiid was removed at the next time stoppage and walked to the locker room. He briefly returned to the bench in the second quarter, but went back to the locker room.
Embiid, who scored a career-high 49 points Monday against Atlanta, is averaging 23.8 points and 12 rebounds.
Philadelphia is also playing without All-Star guard Ben Simmons, who missed his second straight game because of a nerve impingement in his lower back.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.