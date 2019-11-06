The Pistons have won eight straight meetings with New York.

Detroit led 64-59 at halftime. It was 74-72 when Morris made a 3-pointer while being fouled. That four-point play started a 10-0 run that pushed the lead into double digits.

Langston Galloway also had a four-point play for the Pistons in the fourth quarter.

Julius Randle led the Knicks with 20 points, and Marcus Morris contributed 18.

SHARING THE BALL

The Pistons had a season-high 37 assists, even though they were playing without some of their most experienced playmakers. Drummond finished one assist short of a career high. Luke Kennard had 12 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Galloway and Bruce Brown had six assists apiece.

TIP-INS

Knicks: New York was without Dennis Smith (personal reasons), Kadeem Allen (right foot strain), Elfrid Payton (right hamstring strain) and Reggie Bullock (cervical disk herniation). Mitchell Robinson left the game with concussion-like symptoms.

Pistons: Griffin hasn’t played this season because of hamstring and knee issues. Jackson, who has had back problems, has only appeared in two games. Rose missed a third straight game with a right hamstring strain. Detroit was also without Tim Frazier, who has a right shoulder strain.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Visit the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

Pistons: Visit the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

