“Obviously, I spoke to him, and obviously he’s his own man and his decisions are his own. So I can’t talk about his plans or what he’s going to do,” Dinwiddie said. “I think right now we’re both willing to kind of take a little bit of a bet on each other and try to do something special. All we can kind of focus on is the now, and if plans change then they change, but we’re here now and have a really special chance.”