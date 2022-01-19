Pistons: Former Warriors analytics expert Sammy Gelfand, now with the Pistons, caught up with his old colleagues and chatted on the bench with Golden State assistant Bruce Fraser. ... Detroit was averaging 15.5 forced turnovers per game, including 8.2 steals, but the Warriors had 13 turnovers. ... All four of Detroit’s losses since New Year’s Day had been by at least 27 points. The Pistons pulled within 20 to begin the fourth after falling behind by as many as 34.