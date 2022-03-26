Bam Adebayo scored 14 points for Miami, which trailed by as many as 37 — its biggest deficit of the season. The Heat were without coach Erik Spoelstra, who missed the game because of a family matter, and assistant Chris Quinn took his place.

Tyler Herro and Max Strus each had 13 and Kyle Lowry had 12 for Miami. Jimmy Butler was held to just seven points on 2-of-9 shooting.

And the Eastern Conference race only got tighter, now with the top four teams all separated by only a half-game.

Philadelphia (46-27, .630) moved into first in the East, percentage points ahead of Miami (47-28, .627). Boston and Milwaukee — which lost Saturday night in Memphis — are both 46-28 (.622); the Celtics hold the head-to-head tiebreaker at this point over the Bucks.

Brooklyn (39-35) remained in the No. 8 spot, now a full game ahead of No. 9 Charlotte. The Nets and Hornets meet on Sunday night.

SPURS 107, PELICANS 103

NEW ORLEANS — Dejounte Murray had 15 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds, Keldon Johnson punctuated his 21-point night with a break-away dunk in the final seconds and San Antonio beat New Orleans to bolster its postseason hopes.

San Antonio is a game behind New Orleans for the final Western Conference play-in spot. Josh Richardson had 18 points for the Spurs.

CJ McCollum had 32 points for New Orleans.

KINGS 114, MAGIC 110, OT

ORLANDO, Fla. — Donte DiVincenzo and Harrison Barnes hit 3-pointers in the final minute of overtime and Sacramento outlasted Orlando.

Davion Mitchell led the Kings with 22 points and seven assists, Barnes added 19 points and DiVincenzo had 16 points and eight rebounds.