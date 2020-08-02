The final one came when he brought the ball down court after Jaren Jackson Jr. had tied the game for Memphis with a corner 3-pointer with 10.6 seconds to play. DeRozan pump-faked Dillon Brooks into the air and drew the foul, then knocked down the foul shots.

Jackson missed a long 3 on the final possession.

The Spurs are trying to qualify for the postseason for what would be an NBA-record 23rd consecutive season. They arrived at Walt Disney World in 12th place in the West, but after victories over Sacramento and Memphis are just two games behind the eighth-place Grizzlies.

Dejounte Murray had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Spurs. Derrick White added 16 points and DeRozan had 14.

Morant finished with 25 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Jackson scored 21 points.

Murray scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, with a strong start to the period that had the Spurs up 11 near the midpoint. Memphis cut that to one before DeRozan scored with 59 seconds remaining. After a turnover by Morant, DeRozan knocked down a jumper for a 106-101 cushion with 22 seconds to go.

But the veteran later missed two free throws that helped Memphis tie it.

TIP-INS

Spurs: Patty Mills played after sitting out the opener but Marco Belinelli missed the game with a sprained left foot. ... Coach Gregg Popovich said the Spurs would have to wait and see if Bryn Forbes (right quadriceps) would be available for any of the restart.

Grizzlies: The game was the second of three in four nights to being the start for Memphis. The Grizzlies play New Orleans on Monday. ... Brooks scored 16 points.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Play Philadelphia on Monday.

Grizzlies: Play New Orleans on Monday.

