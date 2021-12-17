Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson added 21 points and Mike Conley had 18. Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 14 rebounds.
Mitchell scored back-to-back baskets to give the Jazz a 126-125 lead with 33 seconds left. Walker answered with the go-ahead jumper. Mitchell had two cracks at a go-ahead basket in the final seconds but missed both shots.
Utah’s efficient shooting kept San Antonio from building much of a lead. The Jazz shot 26 of 46 from the field in the first half and made eight 3-pointers.
Utah never trailed in the second quarter after Conley and Clarkson scored back-to-back baskets to break a 39-39 tie. The Jazz eventually built a 17-point lead before halftime, going up 73-56 on Mitchell’s second-chance 3-pointer that capped a 10-1 run.
San Antonio rallied in the third quarter and erased Utah’s double-digit lead. Murray assisted three straight baskets during a 9-0 run that cut the deficit to one. Walker then hit a jumper and assisted another from Vassell to put the Spurs ahead 95-93.
San Antonio shot 15 of 23 from the field during the third quarter.
TIP INS
Spurs: Dejounte Murray had a triple-double for the second time in three games after finishing with 16 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists. … San Antonio committed zero turnovers in the third quarter and scored a season-high 41 points. … The Spurs scored 22 points off 13 Utah turnovers.
Jazz: Mitchell went 4 of 13 from the field in the second half. … Utah outscored San Antonio 64-54 in the paint and 18-15 in second-chance points.
UP NEXT
Spurs visit Sacramento on Sunday.
Jazz host Washington on Saturday.
