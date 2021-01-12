“I feel like we fought the whole road trip,” Johnson said. “We gave one away in Minnesota ... but we knew we just had to bounce back and continue to keep fighting and trusting each other and we came out a winner. A road trip like this, we just kept fighting and staying together.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 20 points while Hamidou Diallo scored 16. The Thunder are 0-4 this season at Chesapeake Energy Arena but 5-1 on the road. Oklahoma City’s next three games are at home.

The Spurs led 51-43 at halftime before Oklahoma City started the third quarter on an 11-3 run to tie the game. Walker and Trey Lyles each hit a 3-pointer to rebuild the Spurs’ lead to 62-55 and they never trailed again.

A 3-pointer by Patty Mills, who scored 17 points, gave San Antonio its largest lead at 85-75 with 10:49 left. The Thunder closed within four points several times after that, the last at 104-100 with 2:25 left, but missed a chance to draw closer when Al Horford missed a 3-point attempt. The Spurs hit all six of their free throws in the final minute.

“They had a really low amount of turnovers. They got a shot every time down,” Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault said. “We didn’t kick the ball all over the gym, but they really converted, obviously, when we did turn it over. That’s a quality team that executes on both ends and doesn’t beat themselves. We certainly had our chances but it obviously wasn’t enough tonight to get over the top.”

TIP-INS

Spurs: DeMar DeRozan missed a second straight game for personal reasons. ... With 13 points, LaMarcus Aldridge moved past John Stockton into 47th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Aldridge has 19,720 points. Aldridge also moved up a spot to 70th on the NBA’s career list for blocked shots. His two against the Thunder gave him 1,118. ... Dejounte Murray received a technical foul with 9:13 left in the third quarter after the Spurs had rebounded a missed Oklahoma City shot.

Thunder: Oklahoma City entered the game averaging 13.6 3-pointers per game but went 7 of 26 from behind the arc. ... Gilgeous-Alexander fell a rebound shy of his second double-double of the season.

QUOTABLE

San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich, on his team’s low number of turnovers: “If I (could), I’d bottle it. It’s not like we’ve done no-turnover drills. They’ve just taken care of the ball really well. We’ve done nothing special. We’ve called a few more plays to get them a little bit more organized, so it’s a little bit less frantic than in the past. That’s all I can think of, really.”

UP NEXT

Spurs: Host the Houston Rockets for a pair of games on Thursday and Saturday.

Thunder: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday as part of a four-game homestand.

