Denver Nuggets (54-28, second in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. San Antonio Spurs (48-34, seventh in the Western Conference during the regular season)

San Antonio; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The San Antonio Spurs host the Denver Nuggets in game three of the Western Conference first round with the series tied 1-1. The Nuggets won the last meeting 114-105. Jamal Murray scored 24 points to lead Denver to the win and DeMar DeRozan recorded 31 points in the loss for San Antonio.

The Spurs have gone 32-9 in home games. San Antonio is 25-16 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Nuggets are 34-18 in Western Conference play. Denver is 23-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMarcus Aldridge leads the Spurs with nine rebounds and averages 21.3 points. Rudy Gay has averaged eight rebounds and added 10.8 points per game over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Murray leads the Nuggets averaging two made 3-pointers while scoring 18.2 points per game and shooting 36.7 percent from beyond the arc. Nikola Jokic has averaged 10 rebounds and added 16.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 103.4 points, 44 rebounds, 25 assists, eight steals and three blocks per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.3 points on 45 percent shooting.

Spurs: 6-4, averaging 110.6 points, 46 rebounds, 26 assists, six steals and five blocks per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points on 45 percent shooting.

Spurs Injuries: Dejounte Murray: out for season (knee).

Nuggets Injuries: Michael Porter Jr.: out (back).

