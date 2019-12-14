DeMar DeRozan pulled the Spurs even with a drive and fling — after a foul by Mikal Bridges — down the right side of the lane, but missed the free throw. The ball went out of bounds on a scramble after the missed free throw, and San Antonio kept the ball after a replay review.

Phoenix, with star guard Devin Booker sitting out because of a sore forearm, overcame a late seven-point deficit to force overtime on Kelly Oubre Jr.’s 3-pointer from the corner in the final seconds.

Mills led the Spurs with 26 points. DeRozan, LaMarcus Aldridge and Dejounte Murray each added 18 for San Antonio, and Lonnie Walker IV had 16 on his 21st birthday.

Ricky Rubio had 25 points and 13 assists for Phoenix. Frank Kaminsky added 22, and Oubre had 17.

BUCKS 125, CAVALIES 108

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 29 points and Khris Middleton had 24 to lead Milwaukee to its 18th consecutive victory.

The Bucks have won 22 of their last 23 and improved to 24-3, a half-game ahead of the idle Los Angeles Lakers for the best record in the league. The Bucks have not lost since Nov. 8 at Utah.

The streak is the second longest in franchise history. The Bucks won 20 consecutive games in the 1970-71 season on the way to winning their lone NBA championship.

Kevin Porter Jr. had 15 points and Jordan Clarkson scored 13 for Cleveland.

RAPTORS 110, NETS 102

TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 30 points, Marc Gasol set season highs with 17 points and 15 rebounds and Toronto beat Brooklyn to snap a three-game home losing streak.

Norman Powell fouled out with 25 points and Kyle Lowry had 17 to help the Raptors win their ninth straight home game against the Nets and beat Brooklyn for the 16th time in 17 meetings.

Serge Ibaka had 12 points and 12 rebounds as Toronto extended an NBA record by winning its 34th straight at home against a division foe. The Raptors are unbeaten at home against Atlantic Division opponents since a Nov. 10, 2015, loss to the New York Knicks.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 26 points for Brooklyn.

BULLS 109, CLIPPERS 106

CHICAGO — Zach LaVine scored 31 points and converted a decisive three-point play with 2 seconds left in Chicago’s victory over short-handed and weary Los Angeles.

The Clippers’ Paul George missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Lauri Markkanen had 13 points and 17 rebounds, Thaddeus Young scored 17 points, and Denzel Valentine had 16 for the Bulls.

Harrell had 30 points and George had 27 for Los Angeles, playing for the third time in four days at the end of a six-game trip. The Clippers were without Kawhi Leonard (injury management, left knee soreness), Lou Williams (right calf), Patrick Beverly (concussion) and JaMychal Green (tailbone contusion).

GRIZZLIES 128, WIZARDS 111

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dillon Brooks scored 27 points, rookie Brandon Clarke added 25 and Memphis sent Washington to its fourth straight loss.

Ja Morant added 18 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 16 to help the Grizzlies win for the third time in the last four. Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 29 points, but was 8 of 23 from the field.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

