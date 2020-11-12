Duncan was not expected to be a longtime assistant for Gregg Popovich, who still has Will Hardy, Becky Hammon and Chip Engelland as veteran assistants, along with newly promoted Darius Songaila.
Johnson was named an assistant coach with the Spurs last year after three seasons as an assistant coach for the Austin Spurs, the team’s G League affiliate, whom he helped guide to the 2018 championship.
Songaila has spent three years with the Spurs, spending last season as a player development assistant.
