Spurs: San Antonio’s highest-scoring first quarter and previous high for the first half both came against Denver. The Spurs scored 47 points in the opening quarter against the Nuggets in 1993 and had 84 points in the first half against the Nuggets in 1984. San Antonio’s most prolific half also came against Denver, when the Spurs scored 91 points in the second half in 1984. … Devin Vassell has 50 3-pointers this season, joining Gary Neal, Davis Bertans, Tony Parker, Lloyd Daniels, Beno Udrih and Manu Ginobili as the only rookies in franchise history to reach that mark.