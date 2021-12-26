Spurs: San Antonio’s previous highs were 37 points in the first quarter and 74 points in the first half, both against Denver on Dec. 9. … The Spurs have led by 25 points or more in six games this season, including their previous two. They are undefeated in those games. … White had nine assists in the first half, the fifth most in franchise history. Tony Parker holds the record with 12 assists in the first half, followed by Manu Ginobili, George Hill and Murray with 10 each. … San Antonio, which hosts Utah on Monday, is 3-6 in back-to-back games and 2-2 in the second game.