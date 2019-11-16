Portland finished 53-29 overall and 21-20 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Trail Blazers averaged 15 points off of turnovers, 15 second chance points and 36 bench points last season.

San Antonio and Portland square off for the second time this season. The Spurs won the last meeting 113-110 on Oct. 28. DeMar DeRozan led San Antonio to the victory with 27 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Spurs Injuries: Dejounte Murray: out (rest).

Trail Blazers Injuries: Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Zach Collins: out (left shoulder dislocation), Pau Gasol: out (foot).

