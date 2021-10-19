Embiid, the NBA MVP runner-up, will have to limit the trash talking with Andre Drummond to practices this season. Drummond played for the Detroit Pistons and engaged in some physical and social media battles with Embiid through the years. That’s on hold for now after Drummond, a two-time All-Star, signed as Embiid’s backup. Embiid once accused Drummond of being unable to play defense. Drummond chirped Embiid wasn’t worthy of his time until he could stay healthy for an entire season.