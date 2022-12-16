Stephen Curry expresses relief shoulder won't need surgery

PHILADELPHIA — Stephen Curry expressed relief that his left shoulder injury would not require surgery when he met with reporters during the Golden State Warriors’ shootaround Friday.
After injuring his shoulder on a defensive play Wednesday night in a loss at Indiana, Curry underwent an MRI on Thursday and was diagnosed with a left shoulder subluxation that would not require surgery. Golden State has not officially confirmed a timeline on Curry’s potential return.
“It was what we were looking for and it really is the best-case scenario,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “So now, we try to tread water and try to keep it together until he gets back.”
Also Friday night at Philadelphia. Draymond Green was out with a right quadriceps contusion.
___
AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports