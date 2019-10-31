Losing Curry, Golden State’s longest-tenured player and oldest at age 31, for an extended period would be a huge blow for a young Warriors team.
Golden State is struggling to start the season with Kevin Durant’s departure to Brooklyn and Klay Thompson out for perhaps the entire season recovering from July 2 surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee.
