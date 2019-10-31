The two-time MVP drove to his left defended by Kelly Oubre Jr. and with big man Aron Baynes standing solidly in the paint. Curry leapt with the ball then came down head first landing awkwardly on his hands to brace himself from the court, with Baynes crashing onto Curry’s left wrist. Curry grimaced in pain grabbing his hand then walked to the locker room with 8:31 left in the third quarter.