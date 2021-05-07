Warriors: Kelly Oubre Jr. missed his fifth straight game with a left wrist injury. He underwent an MRI on Wednesday that reconfirmed a small avulsion fracture and ligament tear. Oubre will not require surgery and will be re-evaluated late next week. ... Eric Paschall missed his 18th game with a strained hip flexor but is nearing a return. He has worked out on the court this week and could potentially play as soon as next game.