“You cannot believe how many people in our town stay up and watch West Coast games because Stephen Curry’s playing in the game,” McKillop said. “And they’re up ‘til 1 in the morning. You see people in the post office the next day, you see them in the coffee shop the next day and their eyes are droopy because, ’Oh, I was up last night watching Steph play.’ What an affirmation and validation of the impact he has had on our community that people of all ages are doing that to this day.”